Aggieland Safari October Events Preview

With the start of October on Tuesday, Aggieland Safari has some exciting events throughout the month for participants to enjoy alongside their regular wildlife experiences.

On October 5th, Aggieland Safari is hosting their Floating Lantern Festival, which is designed to remember and honor loved ones by decorating a lantern and releasing it onto the lake at night.

“So it’s not something that I’ve seen done here in town before,” said Josie Blevins, Special Event Coordinator at Aggieland Safari. “It [the Floating Lantern Festival] actually originated from Japan, and that’s where the idea came from. It’s a festival they do every year there. And so we just kind of adopted that idea and wanted to give the Aggieland a chance at getting to experience it.”

According to Aggieland Safari, their event will feature, lanterns, lantern decorating stations, live music, food trucks, breweries, and wineries Tickets for the Floating Lantern Festival must be purchased online.

Next, from October 1 to October 31, Aggieland Safari is hosting Zoo-tober Fest.

During the weekdays, this event will feature a hay maze and a pumpkin patch. At the pumpkin patch, you can take your annual pumpkin patch picture, but with a twist.

“The pumpkin patch is actually next to the giraffes, so when you get to take your pictures you will have the giraffes in the background of all your fall photos, which is actually really cool,” said Blevins.

On the weekends during Zoo-tober Fest, Aggieland Safari will offer the same weekday activities, but in addition, they will have games, hayrides, photo booths, and “spooky” themed animal talks. Another weekend feature is the haunted woods, which is a mile-long spooky trail set up for everyone to walk through. Most activities for Zoo-tober will be included with the general admission ticket, but some will be an additional cost.

Aggieland Safari is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

