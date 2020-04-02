Aggieland Safari forced to close by Brazos County Sheriff's Office

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office confirms to KBTX they asked Aggieland Safari to temporarily close because it is deemed a non-essential business.

The sheriff's office said it received a complaint about the safari still operating after the Governor passed an executive order this week permitting only essential business and activity in the state until the end of April.

After visiting the business, deputies asked them to close because they aren't deemed essential by the state.

The safari tells KBTX they feel that they were abiding by all CDC guidelines and state orders.

Now, they are worried about the safety of their animals and the future of their employees.