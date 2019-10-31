Aggies debuting Aggie Ring-themed cleats against UTSA

The Texas A&M football team will be debuting newly designed Aggie Ring-themed cleats during Saturday's senior day match-up against UTSA at Kyle Field.

"Adidas came to us with the concept of doing an Aggie Ring commemorative cleat that we would wear for senior day," Matt Watson, A&M assistant athletic director for equipment and apparel, told 12thMan.com. "We thought it was a great idea to showcase one, our seniors on the team, and two, honor the academic side and the Aggie Ring itself."

This alternative cleat features both the left and right sides of the Aggie Ring decorated into the material and 'lace jewel' laces that feature the Aggie Ring crest.

Players that already have their Aggie Ring or have met the 90-hour requirements and expect to receive their Aggie Ring will be able to wear the featured laces.

"The shoes are obviously very cool in and of themselves," Marty Holmes, vice president of Texas A&M's Association of Former Students, told 12thMan.com "But the fact that the ring crest shoelace jewel gets to be worn by seniors only is certainly a pride moment for those seniors--that one, they have it on their hand, but also that they obviously have a piece on the field that shows, hey, I'm a senior and I really attained something here."

Texas A&M and UTSA are set for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday at Kyle Field. The game will be televised on SEC Network.