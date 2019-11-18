Aggies mark 20th anniversary of 1999 Bonfire collapse

Aggies gathered early Monday morning to mark the exact moment the 1999 Bonfire stack collapsed.

Hundreds attended the small ceremony at the Bonfire Memorial on the campus of Texas A&M. At 2:42 a.m. on November 18, 1999, stack collapsed killing 12 people and injuring 27 others.

Monday's ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of the collapse. The names of the 12 people were called out and the crowd answered "Here." The crowd sang the "Aggie War Hymn" and "Amazing Grace."

Several family members of those killed in the collapse attended the ceremony.