Aggies suit up at semi annual shopping event

JCPenney and Texas A&M Career Services partnered up for this year’s college suit up event.

Hundreds of Aggies flooded JCPenney in Post Oak Mall Sunday night for a chance to shop discounted work-wear.

The private event featured 30% off all clothing, as well as outfit advice from faculty, alumni, and JCPenney employees. They helped with picking out the right suit that fits, and even taught a few students how to tie a tie.

The stores General Manager Riley Bryan says this is the third semester of the event and says he always looks forward to helping college students take the first step towards a career.

“Going to an interview or a career fair you want to look the part. A career fair, that’s your first step,” said Bryan. “If you don’t look good at a career fair you might not get the interview. So looking good, having something fit you correctly, that’s going to make you feel more comfortable in an interview environment."

The store says its next suit up event will be held early next year before career fairs begin at the university.