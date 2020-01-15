AgriLife Extension hosting educational conference

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting an agriculture-related educational event this month.

The 2020 Brazos Valley CEU Conference is aimed to offer five continuing education units to TDA commercial, non-commercial and private applicators. It's a great chance for some to refresh themselves on new laws and safety regulations.

It takes place on January 31 at 8:30 a.m. at the Burleson County Expo Building in Caldwell.

Pre-registration goes on until January 24 which costs $24. You can call (979) 567-2308 to get started. You may also register on-site for $60.

