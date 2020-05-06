Texas A&M creates “murder hornet” task force at request of Gov. Abbott

You’ve probably seen “murder hornets” popping up in your Facebook feed this week.

The two-inch insects, actually known as Asian giant hornets, can kill humans if they are stung multiple times. The hornets are also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

Gov. Greg Abbott instructed Texas A&M Agrilife experts to direct strategies for protecting Texans, agriculture, and honeybees if the giant hornet arrives in Texas.

The task force will bring together experts from across the Texas A&M system, including Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas A&M Department of Entomology, and the Center for Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense.

“Part of our response is preparing our state entry points for cargo transportation,” said Greg Pompelli, Ph.D., director of the Center for Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense. “We are developing training for Customs and Border Protection staff to be able to detect the Asian giant hornet. We are also increasing surveillance of incoming containers and evaluating opportunities for specialized detection, such as possibly using scent-trained dogs to find these hornets hidden in cargo or luggage.”

Asian giant hornets are prevalent in countries overseas, from Japan and South Korea to India and Pakistan, but have reportedly been attacking beehives in Washington state. By attacking beehives, the hornets stunt the pollination process and damage crop yields. The hornets were first spotted in Washington state and Canada in late 2019, but scientists do not yet know how they made it to the U.S.

“While widespread surveillance for the hornets in Texas is premature, we do need strategies to prevent the hornets’ arriving here in cargo,” said Associate Director of AgriLife Research David Ragsdale. “Right now, what we need to know is whether the Asian giant hornets have successfully overwintered in British Columbia or in Washington state.”

The task force will provide education on the hornets for beekeepers and everyday Texans while managing detection efforts for borders and ports to keep the hornet from entering Texas. The AgriLife team will also work to protect honeybees and prepare statewide identification efforts if necessary.

Click here for more information and images of the hornets.