Agrilife explains how to deal with prussic acid poisoning

Prussic acid can form in plants from the sorghum family, especially Johnson grass, which can pose a significant risk to certain grazing and barnyard livestock.

The plants produce cyanogenic glucosides (prussic acid) as they grow. Glucosides are sugar compounds that break down in the rumen, freeing the cyanide from the sugar and forming hydrocyanic acid. Prussic acid may be present for a while and then dissipate from plants properly cured for hay. It appears to occur when plants are injured by herbicides or frost. Severe drought stress can also cause it to form.

Livestock can show symptoms of intoxication within five minutes of eating plants with the poison and may die within 15 minutes. Salivation and labored breathing occur first, followed by muscular tremors, uncoordinated movements, bloating, convulsions and death from respiratory failure.

To prevent prussic acid poisoning, never turn hungry animals out onto questionable forage. If feed is questionable, feed good quality hay or silage first and wait until plants are at least 18 inches to graze. After frost, wait at least 7-14 days to graze or cut, or until leaves are dead or dried out.

