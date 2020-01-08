Alcohol sales expanding to Reed Arena

Following the success at Kyle Field, Aggie Athletics decided to expand alcohol sales to Reed Arena.

“I think we started with our big test, which was Kyle Field,” said Texas A&M Athletics Public Relations and Strategic Communications Director Mike Wright. “So to take it on a smaller level where it’s a little more manageable seemed to be a good fit.”

Wright said Kyle Field passed that test with flying colors, so they’re rolling out the beer and wine sales on Thursday at the women’s basketball game against LSU.

“That’s when we will launch it,” said Wright. “So it’s kind of a slow roll out mid-season to make sure it’s something that fits the venue.”

The first men’s game that will have alcohol is on Jan. 18 against South Carolina.

Wright said that no more than two alcoholic drinks may be purchased at a time. Per SEC rules, Reed Arena will stop selling alcohol in the 2nd half 12-minute timeout in men’s games. In the women’s games, alcohol will stop being sold at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Brenda Terral is an avid Aggie basketball fan.

“They’ve done a great job at monitoring to make sure there weren’t a lot of arrests, so I think it’s good,” said Terral.

She said she will be drinking wine at basketball games now, and she’s for the alcohol sales if it helps the atmosphere.

“Well, hopefully, it makes them louder,” said Terral.

Wright said that’s exactly what they’re aiming for.

“Anytime that you enhance the fan experience, you could bring some more people in,” said Wright.

He said their focus is to fill seats.

“I think more people need to see them,” said Wright. “So if this brings out a few more in the process, that’s great.”

You will be able to buy alcohol at select concession stands and there will also be separate beer and wine stands available the rest of the season.