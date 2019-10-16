Alert issued for missing College Station teenager

Law enforcement is asking for help in the search for a missing 16-year-old from College Station.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children posted a missing person alert Wednesday afternoon for Martha Ruiz. She's been missing since last Thursday, according to the organization.

Ruiz is Hispanic with brown hair, brown eyes and is 5'2" and weighs approximately 158 pounds.

She also goes by the name of Corina and could be in the Austin or Bryan area.

Anyone with any information about her location is urged to call 911 or the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. You can also reach out to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.