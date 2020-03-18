All Bryan, College Station bars, restaurants to close dining rooms

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, all bars and restaurants in Bryan and College Station are required to close their dining rooms until the local disaster declaration is lifted. Restaurants may still provide take-out, drive-thru, delivery, and curbside pickup service under this order.

The announcement came on the same day that Brazos County saw two more confirmed cases of COVID-19. Grimes County also confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

Public gatherings of more than 10 people are also now prohibited, per the CDC and the local disaster declaration.

Read the full announcement below:

Effective 9 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, March 18), all bars and restaurant dining rooms in Bryan and College Station will be ordered to close to further reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19. Restaurants may still provide take-out, drive-thru, delivery and curbside pickup service under this order.

Additionally, public gatherings of more than 10 people are now prohibited, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the declarations of disasters enacted locally on Tuesday.

These orders will remain in effect as long as there remains a declaration of disaster in the two cities.

The additional restrictions were agreed upon Wednesday by leadership in both cities after consulting the Brazos County Health District and the Bryan-College Station Independent Restaurant Group, which represents dozens of local restaurants that employ more than 1,000 workers.

Brazos County Health District response

“The best way to protect the residents of Brazos County from COVID-19 is for restaurants to make these changes to their business model because they align with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Bob Lamkin, environmental health manager for the Brazos County Health District, said. “In addition, bars, gyms, and other entertainment venues should also close at this time.”

Bryan-College Station Independent Restaurant Group response

"As ambassadors of the culinary culture of Bryan-College Station, it’s our responsibility to provide a safe and healthy environment for all residents. That includes our patrons and our staff. We understand that closing down the dining rooms is a prudent move to ensure that we can provide the safest kitchens to bring you food during this time,” Kristy Petty, representative of the BCS Independent Restaurant Group, said. “All members of our group are committing to follow the government regulations handed down, we will make sure our employees are asymptomatic when they come to work and will continue superior sanitization practices. We believe we will all get through this together."

Response from College Station Mayor Karl Mooney

"We understand that these actions are painful to our business community, but we also know these actions work to help prevent the spread of this virus," College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said. "Along with our partners in the community, we will be exploring all options for helping these businesses weather this unprecedented event."

Response from Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson

“The cities of Bryan and College Station are working together to do everything we can to keep our most vulnerable populations protected,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “Until health officials say it is safe to do so, we will not consider lifting these restrictions. Until then, we encourage everyone to support the small businesses in our community as we work to create opportunities to assist the businesses through this difficult situation.”

