All CSISD campuses closed Mar. 16-20

Official Press Release

Based on the continued nationwide spread of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, all College Station ISD campuses will be closed March 16-20, 2020. All school events will also be canceled during this time.

“Because of the fluidity of this situation, this was not an easy decision to make, and I know this significantly impacts our families,” CSISD Interim Superintendent Mike Martindale said. “This decision was made so that we can help protect our community at large, including our staff and students.”

Students: Beginning Monday, March 16, Kids Klub, extracurricular activities, and field trips are canceled. All schools are closed.

Employees: Beginning Monday, March 16, no employee should report to work unless specifically requested by a supervisor. All facilities are closed.

Community: All buildings are closed to outside rentals during this time.

Lunches for Students: CSISD will serve lunches at no cost to children ages one through 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day next week. Please go to the front doors of the following schools to pick up a lunch to take home: South Knoll, College Hills, Southwood Valley, River Bend and Oakwood.

The district plans to resume classes on Monday, March 23, and will continue to work with local and state health officials to monitor the spread of the virus.