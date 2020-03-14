All H-E-B stores to close early at 8:00 p.m. Saturday

All H-E-B stores will close early at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

"As H-E-B focuses on serving Texas, shortened hours allow H-E-B Partners to work diligently overnight to fully prepare the store for customers during the day," the grocer said.

HEB said they will begin operating under modified hours. Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. The grocery chain said customers will also see reduced services in their delis, bakeries and floral departments "as we adapt to better serve you."

They plan to return to regular hours and full services as soon as they can.

On Friday, H-E-B said in a social media post it has been preparing for coronavirus and was "in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves."

It urged customers not to panic. "We are continuing to restock shelves around-the-clock."