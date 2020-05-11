All Texas nursing home residents, staff will be tested for COVID-19

Texas agencies are developing a plan to test all residents and staff of Texas nursing homes.

Governor Abbott directed the state’s Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of State Health Services to begin the planning process Monday at the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx.

"The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity—especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes," said Governor Abbott. "This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained."

