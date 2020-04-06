All aboard! Temperature roller coaster is just getting started

We often say that once March is over in this part of the state, it's basically two month of summery thunderstorms and then "Summer Part II" begins at some point in June.

We also often talk about that "Easter Cold Snap" That seems to arrive right around the holiday every year.

Let's be honest, there's a lot of truth in both of those generalities, and we'll pluck a bit of each of those story elements over the next week. Where we started Saturday in the 40s, tried to jump back to 70 Sunday, it only makes sense that Monday we'll be back up to near 80 degrees before day's end.

Wednesday's heat is the top of the roller coaster. With highs near 90, we may even see heat index values in the mid 90s.

How's that for a taste of summer? If that makes you sweat just thinking about it, fear not! Thursday brings our next disturbance and eventual cold front that will have us cooler for the holiday weekend.

With the two(!) decent cold front headed our way by early next week, we've got a decent chance for rain. The problem is, there's remarkable inconsistency with longer range models about exactly when we'll see that rain. For now, plan to have the yard work done before Thursday afternoon. We may get a a dry day or two at some point between then and Easter Sunday, but the holiday weekend will likely come with a little rain, along with the cooler temperatures. Stay tuned!