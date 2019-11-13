Bomb squad responds to local business for suspicious package

An all-clear has been given after College Station police responded Wednesday afternoon to a report of a suspicious package inside a local business.

College Station police and firefighters responded just after noon to Clockwork Games & Events in the 900 block of Harvey Road.

A spokesman for the College Station Police Department said a bomb squad team responded and determined the container wasn't anything explosive or dangerous.

The manager of the business told KBTX someone left a makeshift container with PVP pipes sticking out of it inside the business.

When police opened it up, they discovered inside the pipes were rolled up playmats used for Dungeons and Dragons.

At this point, they don't know who left the container in the shop overnight, but police are applauding the manager for doing the right thing by calling them.

"We always encourage citizens to call us anything they see something that's not right or something suspicious. If you see something, say something," said Officer Tristen Lopez.