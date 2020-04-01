Alleged burglar caught after hitting two homes in one night

A College Station man was caught in the act after burglarizing two homes Tuesday night.

Bryan police say, Michael Grimaldo, 23, broke into one home on Wedgewood Circle around 10:00 p.m. The victims came home to find a cell phone, laptop, credit cards, and several other items missing. After investigating, police discovered the suspect came in through a window.

A few hours later officers were called out to another burglary on Crestwood Drive where they found Grimaldo on the kitchen floor inside the home. Authorities say he came in through a window again. Police found some cash and a credit card from the home, as well as several items from the first burglary in a bag he was carrying.

Grimaldo was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation.

