Former Rep. Allen West injured in accident near Waco, team says

Former Congressman Allen West was injured in a motorcycle accident near Waco, according to a tweet sent Saturday afternoon.

"Team West here with an update. LTC West is now at the hospital and undergoing assessment," a post stated.

According to his team, a car cut off West which resulted in the two motorcycles colliding. He was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott and White - Hillcrest in Waco.

West, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, is also a candidate for chair of the Texas GOP.

His family and members of his team are at the hospital, a tweet stated.

George P. Bush, commissioner of the Texas General Land Office, also posted a statement.

"Just heard news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen," he tweeted.

According to DPS, they responded to an accident involving two motorcyclists around 5 p.m. on Interstate 35 northbound near mile marker 353.

DPS officials were unable to confirm if West was involved in the accident.

Both motorcyclists have non-life threatening injuries.