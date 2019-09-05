Almost 6 pounds of cocaine recovered in Bryan drug bust

Two Bryan men were arrested with almost six pounds of cocaine on Wednesday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the apartment on Prairie Flower Circle and initially found Christopher Gutierrez, 42, inside.

After a quick search, officers discovered two large packages of cocaine weighing 2.2 pounds apiece. Police say there were also packaging materials and a digital scale around.

During the search, police say that Julian Macias, 47, came home. Officers caught him after he tried to run away.

Officers reportedly seized a total of 5.8 pounds of cocaine worth $260,000, two vehicles, and about $31,000 in cash.

Both men are charged with felony manufacture and delivery. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

