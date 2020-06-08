Amber Alert: 7-month-old child in Texas believed to be in danger

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month old boy allegedly abducted Monday.

Port Arthur police are searching for Jason Roberts, a black child approximately 2 feet in height and weighing 27 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a gray onesie.

The suspect is Nathan Lynn Roberts Jr., a 26-year-old black male approximately 5-foot-10 and 178 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants.

The suspect is driving a gold/tan Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate. Roberts was last heard from in Port Arthur.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction was asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8601 or call 911.

