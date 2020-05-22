Amber Alert discontinued, child found

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says the baby at the center of an Amber alert has been found.

Deputies issued that Amber Alert late Thursday night for an abducted 11-month-old baby believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Ayalah Bratcher has blonde hair, blue eyes, pierced ears, an abdominal scar, and an active feeding tube.

Authorities did not identify a suspect, but said the baby is believed to be riding in a red 2008 Honda Accord with Texas license plate JMD-7340.

Authorities said the license plate on the Accord belongs to another vehicle.

No other information was made available.