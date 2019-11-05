Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old Texas girl discontinued

An Amber Alert issued Monday evening for a missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl who authorities thought could be “in grave or immediate danger” was discontinued Tuesday morning after deputies found the girl and the suspect.

Jaya Trevino will undergo a medical evaluation, but is OK, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Juan Trevino, 33, her non-custodial father, was arrested and was taken to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, authorities said.

The girl disappeared at around 12:20 a.m. Monday in San Antonio in what authorities called a “family violence assault,” after Trevino kicked in the door of her mother’s home, grabbed Jaya and fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities later found Trevino’s black 2014 Nissan Sentra, and then at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday deputies and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Trevino and the girl in the area of Military Drive and Timbercreek Drive just north of Lackland Air Force Base.

