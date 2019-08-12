N.C. toddler who was subject of Amber Alert found safe

A 1-year-old boy who went missing after the vehicle he was in was stolen from a parking lot in High Point has been located and is safe, according to the High Point Police Department.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Legend Masire Goodwine around 2 a.m. Monday.

The toddler was inside a gold 2000 Acura 3.2 TL sedan when it was taken from a parking lot at 1100 South Main Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, the High Point Police Department tweeted that Goodwine and the sedan had been located by deputies in neighboring Davidson County.

It’s unclear if authorities have arrested the suspect.

