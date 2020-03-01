Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted near Dallas

An Amber Alert has been issued for two children believed to have been abducted Sunday afternoon in Farmers Branch.

The two children, 4-year-old Princess and 6-year-old Preston Scarlett, were last seen around 3:35 p.m. at 4000 Sigma in Farmers Branch.

Authorities believe the two are in a 2016 GMC Terrain with damage to the front bumper. The Texas license plate number is HFL1525.

Princess has braids in her hair with multi-colored beads and last seen wearing a white shirt with a mermaid in the middle, blue jeans and black and pink Nike shoes.

Preston has a Mohawk hairstyle and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans with a tear in the left knee and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (469) 853-9038.