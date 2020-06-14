Amber Alert issued for North Texas teen

The Royse City Police Department is searching for Kylee Ann White. She is 5’8”, 120 lbs. with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and pink braces.

According to Royse City Police Department Facebook page, White was reported as a runaway Saturday morning. Later that day, the family was contacted by someone claiming to be holding Kylee against her will.

Law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding her abduction, call the Royse City Police Department at (972) 204-7002.