Authorities issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a 14-year-old Texas girl who’s been missing for almost a month.

Eva Garcia was last seen on Oct. 16 in Hondo - a community west of San Antonio.

She’s believed “to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert says.

Garcia is 5-foot-2, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black and white shirt, black shorts and pink sandals.

No further details were provided.