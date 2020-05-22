Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas baby believed to be in danger

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert late Thursday night for an abducted 11-month-old baby believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Ayalah Bratcher has blonde hair, blue eyes, pierced ears, an abdominal scar, and an active feeding tube.

Authorities did not identify a suspect, but said the baby is believed to be riding in a red 2008 Honda Accord with Texas license plate JMD-7340.

Authorities said the license plate on the Accord belongs to another vehicle.

The baby and suspect were last seen in Fort Worth.

If you have any information, please call 911 or 817-884-1213