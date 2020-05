Authorities in Atascosa County issued an Amber Alert for Edgar Nathaniel Jesus Collins, a one-year-old boy last seen in Poteet, Texas.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Catherine Angeline Ocon, 28.

Investigators said Ocon is driving a blue, 1999 Plymouth Voyager with Texas license plate number LSJ-8380.

If you have information on the boy's whereabouts, call 911 immediately.