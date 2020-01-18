Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Austin girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Austin girl who is reportedly last seen with her mother.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for sightings of a black 2005 Mazda Tribute S with the Texas license plate DTM 3557.

The missing girl, Avery Reynolds, is 5 feet 2 inches with brown eyes and brown hair.

Reynolds is described as a 12-year-old white, female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing glasses with a red frame, a grey hoodie with the word "small" in black letters, black leggings and aqua Nike shoes.

Kassia, 43, is a female measuring around 5 feet. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, police ask that you contact the Austin Police Department.