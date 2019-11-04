Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Texas girl

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for a missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl who authorities think may be “in grave or immediate danger.”

Jaya Trevino was last seen at around 12:20 a.m. Monday in San Antonio.

She’s believed to be with Juan Trevino, 33, who authorities think is driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra with Texas license MKS1273.

The girl is 3-feet tall, weighs 26 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with “Big Sister” written in pknk and purple lettering and a diaper.

Trevino is 5-foot-7, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes as well as several tattoos on his arms and a music note tattoo behind his left ear.

He was last seen wearing a white cap, black jacket, a blue Nike T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

