Amber Alert issued for missing 3-month-old

The Gainesville Police Department issued an Amer Alert early Tuesday morning for missing a 3-month-old Lyrik Brown. She is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers and has a birthmark behind her right knee.

Police are looking for Jeremy Brown, 30, who was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal and black and white Nike shoes in Gainsville.

Authorities say he is driving a gray, 2011 Volkswagen, Jetta with a Texas temporary tag of 55432B6.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777.