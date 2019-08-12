Amber Alert issued for missing Austin infant, could be in Central Texas

An Amber Alert was issued Monday as police continued their search for a 3-week-old boy who hasn’t been seen since a relative of the mother took the infant from a hospital almost three weeks ago.

Child Protective Investigations has a court order to remove the infant from the mother’s custody.

Police think the infant, Elijah Phillips, his mother, Brittany Sadi Smith, 30, and the relative who took the infant from the hospital, Brandy Yovonne Galbert, 41, may be either in the Killeen area or Austin area.

Police identified the infant's father as Carl Dennis Hayden, Jr., 37.

Smith gave birth to the infant on July 19 “after checking into a local hospital under a false name,” police said in a press release Friday.

Three days later, on July 22, she gave Galbert permission to take the baby from the hospital.

“Elijah has not been seen since,” police said.

On July 24, Child Protective Investigations received the court order granting the agency custody of the newborn.

“Detectives and CPI are concerned for the child’s safety and well-being,” police said Friday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the infant’s whereabouts to call 911, North Austin Detectives at (512) 974-5484 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.