Amber Alert issued for missing East Texas girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for an East Texas girl who is believed to be in danger.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Willow Sirmans.

She is 3 feet tall, 75 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair and braces on her teeth.

They are also looking for 21-year-old Austen Walker in connection with her abduction.

Walker is 5'9", 140 pounds, has brown hair, green eyes, tattoos, and a scar on his right arm.

Police believe Walker is driving a white 2012 Toyota Camry with a Texas License plate number LGH9294.

He was last heard from in Grand Saline.