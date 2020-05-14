Amber Alert issued for missing East Texas girl

An Amber Alert was issued for Willow Sirmans (left). Police are looking for Austen Walker (right) in connection with her abduction.
Updated: Thu 7:46 AM, May 14, 2020

GRAND SALINE, Tex. (KBTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an East Texas girl who is believed to be in danger.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is looking for 14-year-old Willow Sirmans.

She is 3 feet tall, 75 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair and braces on her teeth.

They are also looking for 21-year-old Austen Walker in connection with her abduction.

Walker is 5'9", 140 pounds, has brown hair, green eyes, tattoos, and a scar on his right arm.

Police believe Walker is driving a white 2012 Toyota Camry with a Texas License plate number LGH9294.

He was last heard from in Grand Saline.

 