Amber Alert issued for missing North Texas toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued for a North Texas toddler who is believed to be in grave danger.

The Irving Police Department is looking for 7-month-old Serenity Berry.

She is 30 inches long, 22 lbs, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white onesie.

Police say she was taken by Jocelyn Bridges, 35.

Bridges is 5'09", 280 lbs, has black hair with brown highlights that's braided and black eyes.

Authorities say Bridges was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and blue jean tights.

Police believe Bridges is driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plates number MGP8642.