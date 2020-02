An Amber Alert issued Monday for a missing Houston boy who was believed to be with his mother’s ex-girlfriend has been canceled.

Joshua Marin, 10, was last seen just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Knights Inn at 12500 North Freeway in Houston and was believed to be with Nicole Harrison, 30.

“Joshua is okay,” police said in a tweet.

“Harrison is in custody and likely faces kidnapping charges.”