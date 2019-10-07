Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl, 13

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 13-year-old Texas girl who’s believed to be with a 19-year-old man and may be “in grave or immediate danger.”

Betsabe Perez was last seen at noon on Sept. 9 in Del Rio, about 153 miles west of San Antonio.

Authorities think she’s with Erik Diaz-Tapia who may be driving a red older model four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac.

Perez is 5-foot-5, weighs 135 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black and white bandana on her head.

Diaz-Tapia is 6-feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

