Amber Alert issued for missing Waco toddler

An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening as the search for a missing toddler continued.

Frankie Gonzalez, whose age has been reported as 2 or 3, was last seen earlier Monday afternoon in the area of the restrooms near the splash pad in the Pecan Bottoms area of the park.

No suspect description was provided.

Police closed Cameron Park to visitors late Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the park just before 2 p.m.

The boy is wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, police said.

A McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter joined the search and Cameron Park Zoo employees rushed to assist, as well.

Additional police officers including SWAT team members, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bloodhound team from Gatesville and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife game warden with a tracking dog were en route to the park from late Monday afternoon.