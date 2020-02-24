Amber Alert issued for missing infant

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing infant girl from Mesquite.

The Mesquite Police Department is looking for 8-month-old Nyla Crockett.

She has brown hairs and brown eyes.

They are also looking for Chenario Crockett, 30 in connection with her abduction.

Crockett is 5'6", 172 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans with brown or black boots.

If you know anything, call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-216-6241.