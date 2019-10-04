Amber Guyger, Brandt Jean, and the power of forgiveness

Amber Guyger was convicted of murder after shooting and killing her neighbor, Botham Jean, when she mistook his apartment for hers and thought he was a burglar.

At Guyger’s sentencing, the story that attracted the most attention was not the 10 years Guyger will spend behind bars but the moment when the victim’s brother, Brandt Jean, hugged Guyger and said he forgave her.

“It was just amazing to see them model that kind of vulnerability, humility, and transparency to the world,” said Adam Saenz, licensed psychologist with a doctorate in pastoral counseling at the Oakwood Collaborative in College Station. “Loved it. Loved it.”

Saenz says that “unforgiveness,” as he calls it, can have extreme effects on a person’s brain and body. See the full conversation with Saenz in the video player above.

