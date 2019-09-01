Amber alert issued for 15-year-old girl from Pearland

Police in Pearland, Texas issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl Sunday evening.

They said Irene Alejandra Nunez was last seen at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Wagon Trail Road.

Nunez is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5'3" tall and 165 pounds.

Police are looking for Kevin Mauricio Caceres, 37, described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair, 5'10" tall and 175 pounds.

They said Caceres is driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave with license plate MLM7190.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pearland Police Department at (281) 997-4186.