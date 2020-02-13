American Legion Post 159 celebrates 100 years at original meeting spot

American Legion Post 159 is celebrating 100 years of service in our community.

Thursday morning, the legionaries met in the same place a group of men met 100 years ago: Carnegie History Center Library. That’s where they signed the official charter for establishing Post 159.

There are four pillars to the American Legion: veteran’s affairs and rehabilitation, national security, children and youth and community service.

“For as much as we try to do, we hope that those men who formed this organization look fondly on us that we’re giving the legacy alive and the service alive,” said American Legion Post 159 member John Hince.

A plaque will now sit on the second floor of the library where the founding members met for the very first time.