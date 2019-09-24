American Legion Post 159 collecting needed supplies for Southeast Texas flood victims

After the floods in East Texas from Tropical Storm Imelda, American Legion Post 159 in Bryan is collecting needed supplies for flood victims.

According to the American Legion Post 159, some of the items they are collecting are: “cleaning supplies, diapers, personal hygiene items, trash bags, non-perishable food items, rubber or latex gloves, toilet paper, new socks and undergarments men women and kids, mops, brooms, cleaning buckets, bleach, mold sprays, laundry detergent, and pet food dogs and cats.”

On September 30, the American Legion Post 159 is taking the donated items to Crosby, Texas, which will serve as an American Legion staging center and post.

“The American Legion works on four pillars, and one of those pillars is assisting veterans in need,” said Commander of Post 159, Tom Marty. “So we are specifically trying to help any of the people down in that area. Specifically, veterans, military families that are in need of supplies.”

If you are interested in donating items, the American Legion Post 159 will be accepting items for the rest of the week and up until Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. American Legion Post 159 is located at 101 Waco Street in Bryan.

