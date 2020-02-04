American Legion celebrating 100 years with community dinner

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan is celebrating 100 years of service this month with a community dinner.

The American Legion is a veterans organization that sponsors various youth programs in the community and also was instrumental in getting the G.I. Bill of Rights established.

The Legion is hosting a dinner featuring music from the Brazos Valley Chorale on February 6 at 6 p.m. John Blair of the George Bush Library will also be speaking on the history of the post and its founding members. The event is at Post 159 on Waco St. in Bryan.

The dinner is free and open to the public.