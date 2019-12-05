American Legion gives Christmas gifts to fellow veterans in nursing homes

American Legion Post 159 handed out over 150 Christmas bags for veterans in local nursing homes.

Each bag was filled with a blanket, shampoo, soap, snacks, and much more.

The holidays can be difficult for some of these veterans. Many have families that live far away or do not have anyone to celebrate Christmas with in town. This is the reason the Legion gives back to veterans in the community so that they don't have celebrate the holidays alone.

The American Legion has been delivering gifts to veterans for the past 14 years.