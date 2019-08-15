American Legion member eligibility requirements change

The American Legion has changed its eligibility requirements.

American Legion logo via MGN.

The LEGION Act was signed by President Trump on July 30. It allows every person who has served in the United States military after December 7, 1941, to be eligible to join the American Legion.

American Legion Post 159 in Bryan has already inducted its first member since the act was signed and is looking for more.

For more information about the American Legion, visit legion.org.

You can also join Post 159 for several fun events, including coffee and donuts on Thursday mornings at 8:00 a.m.

