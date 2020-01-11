American Red Cross opens shelter in Navasota for residents without power

As temperatures dip down into the 30s on Saturday night some residents in Grimes County remain without power following last night's severe weather.

The American Red Cross is opening a shelter for affected residents who need a warm place to sleep at the Navasota Center at 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

"We are opening the shelter due to extended outages and low temperatures," said Executive Director AJ Renold. "I've been in one Navasota neighborhood for six hours and 17 houses are still without power."

Nearly half a dozen people from that area expressed interest in staying overnight in a warmer, safer location, said Renold.

Click here to learn more about American Red Cross shelters.

Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter. There is no reservation needed. You can simply show up to the shelter to begin receiving assistance.

Service pets are also welcome, but other animals are not allowed at the shelter. Please make arrangements for your pet before going to a shelter.

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs are also not allowed on site.