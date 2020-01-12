American Red Cross providing shelter, assistance in Navasota

An American Red Cross shelter will again be open in Navasota on Sunday for anyone seeking a warm place to stay.

Some residents in Grimes County remain without power after strong winds pushed utility poles into homes and snapped power lines.

Red Cross Executive Director Anjuli "A.J." Renold tells KBTX volunteers have been out in the field this weekend surveying damage and providing affected residents with assistance for food and medication refills.

A shelter was open on Saturday at the Navasota Center on Stadium Drive for anyone without power or without a place to stay for the night.

Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter. There is no reservation needed. You can simply show up to the shelter to begin receiving assistance.

Service pets are also welcome, but other animals are not allowed at the shelter. Please make arrangements for your pet before going to a shelter.

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs are also not allowed on site.

The shelter is scheduled to close Monday morning at 7 a.m.

