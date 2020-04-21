Amid a mainly sunny week, watching Wednesday for storms

As Shel mentioned Monday evening (and all of us have on the PinPoint Team) for seemingly over a week now, Wednesday is still the "Day to watch" for our next local severe weather potential.

Working on the finer details (like could this storm chance turn out to be lackluster) for Wednesday. Better understanding should come over next 18-24hrs.



Sunny for the back half of the week, but running a bit hot by Friday. Natural A/C is back on for the weekend #bcstx pic.twitter.com/YOn0z3lYp3 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 21, 2020

Tuesday morning, we're still awaiting that better data as the low comes ashore.

For now, we're still going with this: Many will stay dry Wednesday, but scattered showers and storms, some severe, will be possible through the late afternoon and early evening. The higher risk looks to be along and north of OSR.

A dryline will sharply setup somewhere close to the I-35 corridor as early as midday Wednesday, where we'll await thunderstorm development. Storms may then migrate into, or even form over the Brazos Valley throughout the afternoon. Ample energy will be in place for any storm to tap into, and this is the biggest reason for the severe potential.

Storms will be capable of strong wind gusts, but there's an equal concern for some large hail (quarter or larger) with stronger storms tomorrow. Like this past Sunday, more favorable mechanisms for storm development may be just off to our west, then north, for most of the day tomorrow. This is where the uncertainty comes into play.

For now, plan your Wednesday as you would, but keep an eye on midday to dinnertime. Another round of non-severe rumbles will be a possibility as the actual front rolls through Wednesday night, paving the way for a sunny finish to the week, with highs in the 80s Thursday, and perhaps even 90s come Friday.

GET SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS SENT TO YOUR PHONE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP