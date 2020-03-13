An inside look at how to make jewelry for National Jewel Day

Friday is National Jewel Day, a day to celebrate the hard work of artisans and jewelers to create incredible jewelry pieces.

Also, it’s a great day to treat yourself or a loved one to something special.

“I think every day is potentially a day you celebrate with jewelry, but to highlight it for one day, I’m happy to join in on the celebration,” said David Gardner’s Jewelers owner, David Gardner. “We know that when we are designing and selling jewelry for folks it is sometimes a lifetime gift, and so we are very respectful of that and we are amazingly honored when they choose to let us be a part of that dance.”

At David Gardner’s Jewelers, Gardner and his team sell gorgeous bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, and more, but they also remake and create one-of-a-kind breathtaking jewelry as well.

“A passion for design has long been at the heart of what we do at David Gardner’s. Designing for a specific customer requires an in-depth knowledge of the individual, their interests, style and willingness to think outside the box,” according to David Gardner’s Jewelers website.

To create a piece of custom jewelry, technology like AutoCad and 3D printers are used to bring both a sketch to life and to perfect a customer’s vision before the metal is cast. According to Gardner, this can be a lengthy process that requires a series of edits.

To get a glimpse of the custom process at David Gardner’s Jewelers, see the media player and Facebook Live.

According to Gardner, what sets David Gardner’s Jewelers apart is their passion for the design, their skill level and the ability to bring the total package to the customer.

David Gardner’s Jewelers is located at 911 University Drive East in College Station. They are open Tuesday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.