An inside look at H-E-B tortillas

On Feb. 13, Alex Beggs, a senior staff writer at Bon Appétit Magazine wrote an article, titled “Why Are H-E-B’s Flour Tortillas So Dang Good?,” in which she proclaimed her love for H-E-B flour tortillas.

“Texans know: These chewy, buttery beauties are a state treasure,” according to Beggs.

In the article, Beggs discusses the history of H-E-B’s flour tortillas and ties in personal stories and memories she has with the tasty tortillas. To see Beggs' complete article, CLICK HERE!

One of the main characteristics that set H-E-B tortillas apart noted both by Beggs and KBTX is the fact that the tortillas are made fresh throughout the day in the store aisle.

“When you take it [the tortillas] home, you’re really getting an authentic flavored tortilla that’s not shipped in from somewhere,” said H-E-B Store Leader, Joe Parr. “It’s made right here on location.”

Furthermore, for the most part, when customers select their tortillas they are still warm from being freshly cooked and immediately bagged.

According to Beggs, “when you picked up a package, it would be warm and steamy. I’d clutch it to my chest like a heating pad.”

At the Tejas Center H-E-B located in Bryan on East Villa Maria Road, they make 14,000 to 15,000 fresh tortillas per day, according to Parr.

And H-EB does not just only produce flour tortillas. They also sell flavors like southwest, butter, wheat, and Mixla- which is a corn and flour blend.

